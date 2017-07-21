Police: Man live streamed drunken car chase down crowded Florida beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for allegedly driving his car across a crowded Florida beach Thursday.

Police said he drove for a while down the north side of the beach, running over chairs and umbrellas. It took police nine minutes to get the man into custody from when he got onto the beach.

Clearwater police identified the man as Ryan Stiles, 27, of Pinellas Park.

The man was taken into custody at the north end of Caladesi Island.

No one was injured in the incident.

“There was a black SUV just flying down the beach,” said Jeff Vance, a tourist visiting from Tennessee. “And then you heard the police cars, they came after him.”

“It was nuts. We had a couple of little girls with us and they were scared half to death.”

Stiles was driving on a suspended license when the incident occurred.