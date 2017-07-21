Nightly closures scheduled on I-64 west ramps at Northampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nightly closures are scheduled on the I-64 west on and off-ramps at Northampton Boulevard as part of the I-64/Northampton Boulevard interchange project.

The closures will be as follows:

I-64 WB exit ramp to Northampton Blvd. July 23 and 24, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 WB on-ramp from Northampton Blvd. July 24 and 25, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 26, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 WB multiple lane closures past Northampton Blvd (Exit 282) July 24 and 27, midnight to 5 a.m.



This project will ease congestion at the interchange and enhance safety for drivers by eliminating arterial weaving.

The project is scheduled to be completed May 2018. You can learn more about it here.