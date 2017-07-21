Newport News man pleads guilty to armed robbery of pizza shop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a Hampton pizza shop last summer.

Brian Gale, 54, entered a guilty plea for interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Court documents say on July 3, 2016, Gale entered Ricco’s Pizza through an employee entrance in the back. He was wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

Gale pushed and ordered employees to get on the floor, and then fired his gun toward the front of the store while demanding money, court documents say. He stole about $1,400 from the business before he took off. Gale left the mask he had worn inside the business behind.

As he ran away, Gale encountered a delivery driver returning to the store to make more deliveries. He pointed his gun at the driver’s face as he ran past, according to court documents.

The driver and owner of the pizza place followed Gale to an area behind the store and watched as he fled into a nearby neighborhood. Prosecutors say that’s when Gale looked back and fired his gun a second time. As Gale made his way into the neighborhood, he dropped his cell phone, which was later used to identify him, along with DNA from the mask found inside Ricco’s Pizza.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Gale faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum possible term of life in prison. He’ll be sentenced on Nov. 8.