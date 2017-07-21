New preferred site for Chesapeake detention center sits near man’s backyard

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Plans on the table for a 112-bed juvenile detention center will go to a vote in August. The city is leaning towards a site in rural Chesapeake.

People who live there told 10 On Your Side they just found out the preferred site would be in their backyard.

“Not in my backyard, and the funny thing is — not in their backyard either,” Mitch MacWilliams said.

From his driveway, MacWilliams can see the old Chesapeake Alternative School off Minuteman Drive. He said he found out the city had proposed it as a site in June from a neighbor.

“Well my first reaction was, ‘You just ruined my retirement,'” he said.

The City of Chesapeake told 10 On Your Side that since October 2016, planners considered this rural site along with four others.

But until June, the preferred place to house local and state juvenile offenders was on Military Highway.

“It is human nature, ’not in my backyard,’” MacWilliams said. “The Military Highway people are the same way.”

After those neighbors pushed back, MacWilliams’ backyard became the preferred site.

“This is where I have campfires with my grandkids,” he said. “We do a little four-wheeling out here and enjoy the property. This is retirement.”

Planners describe the facility as resembling a college campus with 112 beds to house juvenile offenders.

“I mean it’s a prison, so it has gotta be lit. There’s gotta be cameras at it,” he said. “So the whole thing is I walk out my back yard, I don’t feel like I have any privacy, so it’s a rip.”

The city told 10 On Your Side that the current juvenile center has aged. The city and the state want to move forward on a new site. The vote will be August 8.

“That’s 48 days from the time I found out about it until the time the council made up their mind,” he said.

WAVY’s Matt Gregory spoke with other neighbors who are opposed and they said they will all be at the vote.

The city says they will work with neighbors to find a safe and secure design that blends with the community.