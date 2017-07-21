Local USPS accused of stealing gift cards, letters and cards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local United States Postal Service worker was indicted for allegedly stealing mail.

Thomas Graves, of Chesapeake, is charged with two counts of theft of mail matter by a postal employee and two counts of delaying or destruction of mail.

Graves is accused of stealing a total of four Target gift cards, six letters and 52 greeting cards. According to the indictment, the thefts allegedly happened between April 20, 2017 and May 4, 2017.

The indictment says Graves allegedly took the gift cards, greeting cards and letters mailed from inside the lobby of a post office in Virginia Beach. He’s accused of opening the cards and putting them inside a black trash bag or the dumpster.

Graves is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.