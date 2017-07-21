House fire on Ivaloo Street in Norfolk; 2 displaced

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters have responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Ivaloo Street, Friday morning.

Dispatch say the emergency call came in at 6:27 a.m. Units arrived on scene and saw fire and smoke coming from the home. The fire was ruled out at 6:53 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

Two people were displaced because of damage to the home. The two are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

