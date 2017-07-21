Heroin operation busted in Northampton County, NC

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A suspect was arrested in connection with selling heroin, Friday morning.

According to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was granted for a residence in the area of Woodland after authorities received complaints from numerous people.

Authorities executed the search warrant and seized 63 dosages of heroin along with drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also arrested Steannie Chaplin Sawyer. He is being charged with possession with intent to sale and deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony maintaining of a dwelling for the purpose of selling or storing a controlled substance.

Sawyer was able to secure a $10,000 bond and will make his first court appearance on July 27.