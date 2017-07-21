Gerald R. Ford commissioning ceremony set for today

WATCH LIVE: The commissioning ceremony of the the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy’s newest aircraft carrier will be commissioned today at Naval Station Norfolk.

The commissioning ceremony for the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) kicks off at 10 a.m. A crowd of as many as 10,000 people are expected to attend, WAVY’s Deanna LeBlanc reports.

President Donald Trump will preside over the commissioning. The president is expected to arrive at the base around 10 a.m.

Several dignitaries will also be in attendance, including Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

The Ford was delivered to the Navy on June 1, after the ship completed its second set of sea trials, known as acceptance trials.

The $12.9 billion ship features state-of-the-art technologies. Construction began in 2008 and was initially slated for completion in September of 2015, but ran into delays.

The Navy says the carrier will be operational by 2020.

