Creature Feature – The Catnip Cafe

Cat cafes started up in Taiwan a few years ago and they began trending across the United States recently. The Catnip Cafe in Norfolk is the only one in Hampton Roads, but all of the cafes have the same goal — finding forever homes for cats.

The Catnip Cafe has partnered up with the Norfolk SPCA and Billy the Kidden Rescue to get adult cats adopted. The cafe has not been open long and 14 cats have already been adopted. The cats live at the cafe and can be adopted on site.

When we visited, 16 cats were there and thoroughly enjoying their two-story cat doll house. The cafe is outfitted with everything cats love like scratching pads, toys, cat trees, fluffy beds and plenty of treats. Humans can enjoy coffee and tea while they pet the adoptable cats and learn more about each one.

If you would like more information about cat adoption and the Catnip Cafe, visit their website, www.catnipcatcafe.com.