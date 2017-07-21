Head-on collision kills 1 in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A female was killed Friday night in a head-on collision in Currituck County.

Emergency crews responded to the 3800 block of Caratoke Highway, near Barco Road, at 8:00 p.m.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a female driving a Saturn was heading northbound when she crossed the center turn lane and hit a Ford pickup truck head on.

The female died at the scene. The driver of the Ford pickup, a male, suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.