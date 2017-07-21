Audience: American Red Cross

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve gotten behind the wheel today, you’ve already participated in one of the most dangerous activities that people do everyday – a normal activity that could turn life-threatening in a matter of seconds.

The Red Cross helps with many of those emergencies — and they are asking for YOU to help THEM.

Helping the American Red Cross is easy as 1-2-3. Here are 3 ways you can schedule an appointment to donate:

Text “bloodapp” to 90999

RedCrossBlood.org

1-800-RedCross