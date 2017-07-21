Alleged gang leader, 2 others shot at funeral for slain mom in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A time for mourning turned into a crime scene Thursday when police said three people were shot.

The shooting happened in Indianapolis, during a funeral procession of slain mother Jasmine Moore, WAVY sister station WISH reports.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Millersville Road around 3:55 p.m. Thursday. Family and friends were heading to Sutherland Park Cemetery.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that two females and one male were shot, all in stable condition as of 6 p.m. Police had not released the names and ages of those shot by 11 p.m., according to a police report, alleged gang leader Richard Grundy III was among those injured.

Authorities have said Grundy is believed to be the leader of a gang called the Grundy Crew. He was charged in 2015 with four murder counts for allegedly ordering four killings. Prosecutors dropped those charges after a key witness didn’t appear for depositions.

According to WISH sources, Grundy had a $60,000 bounty placed on him.

Police are still investigating to see what led to the shooting.

“This is something that will not be tolerated anywhere in the city,” said Officer Jim Gillespie, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman. “We have multiple people shot, definitely raises concerns that we are not going to let this slide by, in any case, so they expect swift justice on this.”

Sgt. Kendale Adams said Friday investigators have no suspects in the shootings. Adams said it’s too early in the investigation to know whether Grundy was targeted in Thursday’s shooting.

A spokeswoman at Sutherland Park Cemetery said she was told the shooting was during Moore’s funeral procession. Moore was to be interred at the cemetery, according to her obituary from Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home. A director at the funeral home, where Moore’s viewing and funeral occurred Thursday, declined to comment.

Moore, 28, was shot and killed July 9 on North Tremont Street. The shooting occurred after patrons left the nearby Sunset Strip adult entertainment club. It was unclear if Moore was the intended target of the shooting.

Moore was survived by a son, her parents and four siblings. She recently graduated from Salt Lake City in cosmetology.

Witnesses told WISH it was a terrifying and scary scene when someone started shooting.

“How dare you? How dare you not respect this family? Can you please just let them grieve? Respect them, just respect their privacy,” said Jordan Easton, a friend of Moore. “How could you do something like at this girl’s home-going.”

Easton said she was part of the funeral procession.

“We were pulling up to lay Jasmine to rest. I was one of the third cars behind the funeral line, and as I got out to record Jasmine going by her carriage, I just look back, and I just heard, it sounded like, assault rifles,” she said.

Easton said she immediately dropped to the ground. She said her car was hit at least three times.

“Another person’s life could have been taken today,” she said. “We couldn’t even lay a wonderful beautiful soul to sleep because of the ignorance that keeps transpiring in the city.”

Moore’s grandfather was also part of the procession.

“I heard the pop, pop, pop. Naturally the Fourth of July was just recently; here I’m thinking it might be firecrackers,” said Saddam Ali Tinnin-Bey, Moore’s grandfather. “But it went on and on endlessly.”

“Who started the shooting? How many people involved in the shooting?” he said. “I don’t know because it was behind me.”

Police said they received multiple calls for shots fired. The crime scene spanned a block, with at least 10 markers for evidence.

Rev. Charles Harrison, who leads the Indy Ten Point Coalition, expressed concern about the incident via Twitter:

The shooting today at the cemetery & Rick Grundy being injured is going to lead to a lot of mess n the streets. @revcjellis @317communitysol — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 20, 2017

At these high-profile funerals u have to have police there & faith-based groups to help prevent any drama.The streets talk!@revcjellis — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 20, 2017

Genae Cook, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis police, said Friday in an email to WISH, “IMPD will continue to evaluate the levels of security for high-profile funerals. Detectives will continue to investigate these incidents and address any indications of future violence.”

Harrison also issued a statement:

Today we witnessed another senseless act of violence in our community. The shooting of three individuals during a funeral procession was a heinous act that cannot be tolerated. We simply cannot sacrifice our streets and community to this kind of irrational behavior. We encourage all who may have witnessed this crime or have information regarding it, to contact IMPD and share what you know. We also call upon our community to stand committed and united in our continual fight against violence on the streets of Indianapolis. Remember the adage ‘an eye for an eye leaves both men blind.’ Let’s work together for peace in our city!”