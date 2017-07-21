ACLU: NC’s replacement for HB2 is just as discriminatory to transgender people

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The ACLU is not backing down in its fight against what it calls North Carolina’s discriminatory bathroom laws.

The organization filed a revised lawsuit in federal court Friday, saying that the bill that replaced the notorious “bathroom bill” still discriminates against transgender people.

Transgender plaintiffs joined the ACLU at a news conference Friday morning.

The ACLU’s legal director in North Carolina, Chris Brook, called the replacement bill for HB2 “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“It’s time to make it clear to anti-LGBT legislators in our state, you haven’t pulled the wool over our eyes and we must finally end state permitted discrimination,” Brook said.

Plaintiff, Joaquin Carcano added, “This type of legislation is meant to wear us down and exhaust us, keep us in the shadows, push us to the margins, have our lives lived in limbo and uncertainty.”

North Carolina lawmakers came up with the new bill last March after months of backlash from other states, entertainers and sports teams that refused to play there.

The compromise basically revoked the bathroom bill, which required transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds to the sex on their birth certificate. It forbids cities and towns from creating their own protection laws until 2020.