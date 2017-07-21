15-year-old arrested in connection with Virginia Beach murder

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a second suspect, a 15-year-old boy, for a homicide from June.

Police say on July 20, they arrested the teenager in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Issiah D. Martin. He is being charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Earlier in July, police say Isaac Lecheino Wilson, 20, turned himself in and charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The homicide happened on June 23 in the 1000 block of Minneapolis Drive around 3 p.m. Officers say when they arrived to the scene, they found Martin dead from a gunshot wound.

The teenager is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center without bond.