Coast Guard searching for 13-year-old missing swimmer in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing swimmer Friday at Gloucester Point Beach.

The 13-year-old boy was wearing a red, white and blue bathing suit and went missing while swimming with his sister. The boy’s sister has been accounted for, Coast Guard officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the beach at 4:40 p.m.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from Station Elizabeth City at 5:30 p.m. to search for the boy. A boat crew also responded at 6:30 p.m. from Milford Haven.

York County Sheriff’s deputies, fire units and crews from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission are assisting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.