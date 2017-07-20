Woman says she wasn’t allowed in Busch Gardens because of her shirt

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman says she was recently denied entry to Busch Gardens because of the shirt she was wearing.

Rachel Holley was wearing a band tee-shirt that said “Handguns” on it when she went to the park on July 15.

Holley says after she entered the park, two security guards pulled her aside and questioned her about the shirt, asking her to explain why she chose to wear it that day. Ultimately, Holley says security told her she wouldn’t be allowed on the premises unless she changed.

Holley says she wasn’t allowed to turn her shirt inside out, either. She ended up leaving the park to find a store where she could buy another shirt. Holley purchased a camouflage shirt, changed and then was allowed entry.

10 On Your Side reached out to Busch Gardens about the incident. They released a statement in response, which reads in part, “We are committed to fostering a safe, family atmosphere in our parks. One of the responsibilities of our security officers is to determine the appropriateness of guest attire and considering potentially offensive pictures or words printed on clothing is a major factor in their assessment.”

The park’s dress code, listed on its website, says “guests must wear appropriate clothing… Clothing with suggestive or explicit language or insulting statements is not allowed.”

Holley says she’s canceled the season pass she had and will never return to Busch Gardens.

“…I was treated like criminal for a t-shirt,” Holley said in a Facebook post.

Busch Gardens said in the statement released to WAVY.com that they have been in contact with Holley. However, she says she hasn’t heard from the park’s security office since Monday.