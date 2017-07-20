Water main breaks on Corprew Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Utility crews are on the scene of a water main break in the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

The road between Majestic Avenue and Norchester Avenue is currently blocked. Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert – Road closure for water main break – 2700 blk of Corprew Ave from Oaklawn Ave to Merrimac Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/T3XXasg3IY — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 20, 2017

Norfolk Public Utilities are working to find out what caused the break.

There is no other information at this time.

