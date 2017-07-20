Virginia Beach Public Schools hiring school bus drivers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools are hiring bus drivers, bus assistants and substitute drivers for the upcoming school year.

“Preparing for the new school year also means preparing new bus drivers and bus assistants to transport thousands of students to and from school daily,” VBCPS said in a recent press release.

According to VBCPS, the district has 650 buses on the road each school day, and they hope to hire at least 80 new bus drivers to cover routes for the new school year. Job seekers can apply online and must complete training and earn a Virginia commercial driver’s license (CDL) before they are eligible to drive for VBCPS.

Applicants will be contacted to participate in both classroom and behind-the-wheel training.

For more information, contact the Office of Transportation Services at 757-263-1545, email cris.sprouse@vbschools.com, or visit vbschools.com.