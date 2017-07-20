VB golfer Marc Leishman in the hunt at British Open

(WAVY) – Marc Leishman completed the first round in the British Open today with a 69, placing him only four shots behind leaders Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Matt Kuchar.

When he’s not across the pond, Leishman resides in Virginia Beach with his wife, Audrey, and their two sons, Harvey and Oliver.

So far 2017 has been an exciting year for Leishman, who was born and raised in Australia. In March, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second PGA event.

More recently, Leishman has a new sense of motivation on the course after he and Audrey welcomed their daughter Eva to the world on July 6.

Back in 2015, Audrey almost died from Toxic Shock Syndrome and was given only a five percent chance of recovery. They call Eva their “miracle baby” since her arrival was something they never thought could happen.

Her birth occurred at an ideal time since Leishman was present for the delivery and still has the chance to compete in the British Open.

Following the British Open, Leishman will return to his family in Virginia Beach. We’ll find out this Sunday if he gets to bring the Claret Jug home with him.