Va. Beach set to unveil Navy SEAL monument at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – A special force with the Navy will get a well-deserved recognition at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for their service to the country.

The Navy and city leaders plan to dedicate a special monument Thursday to honor the Navy SEALs. The tribute sits at 38th street at the boardwalk. The monument depicts the rich history of the seal program and the city’s part in their story.

The monument’s centerpiece is a statue of a naked warrior that stands just six feet tall. At the monument’s base is sand from more than 100 locations worldwide where important missions have been carried out. Along the back portion of the tribute, there is 292 gold stars for every Navy SEAL killed in the line of duty and eight paw prints for their fallen K-9s.

The dedication ceremony is set to take place at 10 a.m. Mayor Will Sessoms, Rear Admiral Tim Szymanski and officials from the National Navy SEAL Museum will be in attendance.

