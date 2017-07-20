USS Laboon returns home from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Laboon returned home to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.

The guided-missile destroyer comes home following a six-month deployment as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier strike group.

Laboon traveled from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Suez Canal in order to conduct operations in Middle East, then to the English Channel for operations in the North Atlantic Ocean. Laboon logged more than 50,000 nautical miles.

While on deployment, Laboon also seized more than 680 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than $50 million from 30 foreign vessels.