NORFOLK (WAVY) — What a year its been for local sports broadcaster Pete Michaud. In the winter, he was inducted into the Norfolk Admirals Hall of Fame, and on Thursday, the longtime voice of the Tides learned that he will be in the broadcast booth for the Baltimore Orioles.

Michaud will fill in on the Orioles radio broadcast for games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be Michaud’s Major League broadcasting debut.