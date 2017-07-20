Some NC drivers concerned about new four-way stop on busy highway

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Citizens in Bertie County are concerned about a new four-way stop at the intersection of NC 11 and NC 308.

It was approved by the Bertie County Board of Commissioners a few months ago despite concerns from the community. It was installed on Friday, and residents say it is already causing issues.

“Slamming on brakes, people not knowing who goes first,” Cynthia Freeman explained. “We have customers come in saying they almost about to get in an accident.”

Cynthia Freeman drives through the intersection daily on her way to work at the Dollar General.

“I have to drive this way everyday, and once I get there, I have to sit and see, who is going to pull out in front of me,” Freeman said.

She says people are having a hard time getting adjusted to the new four-way stop.

“The highway is too busy for a four-way intersection like that,” Freeman said.

There are warning signs in place along NC 11 leading up to it, but there is confusion on who has the right of way.

“Nobody knows what to do,” resident Jeryl Sumner said. “This person starts going, and that person starts going. Everybody gets stuck in the middle.”

People say truck traffic, farm traffic and traffic from Purdue all contribute to the congestion.

“Purdue is the largest employer in the area,” resident Jay Wadsworth said. “Probably over a thousand employees out there, a lot of traffic coming in and out.”

Residents say a stop light would fix the problem, but for some reason, the area doesn’t qualify for one.

“That’s the question that needs to be answered,” Wadsworth said. “You leave here and you go to the next town in any direction, there’s a stop light, all that traffic comes through here on 11, and they’re saying we don’t qualify.”

“This is the only four-way intersection on this busy highway, the only one,” Freeman said.

The project was approved after engineers apparently compared the success of other four-way stops in similar sized areas.

WAVY sister station WNCT reached out to the Bertie Board of Commissioners for a response, but they were not available for immediate comment.