Scholarship offers pouring in for Oscar Smith’s Cam’Ron Kelly

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Cam’Ron Kelly will have a tough decision to make when it comes time for him to choose where he will attend college.

A rising junior at Oscar Smith High School, Kelly is a star cornerback for the Tigers football team. He has already received offers from 28 FBS programs including Clemson, Michigan, Florida State, and Oregon.

“You just have to take your time, trust the process, see where you can get the best education, and plus play the best football,” said Kelly.

Born in North Carolina to a military family, Kelly spent a majority of his childhood in Washington state before he came back to the East Coast to play football.

He learned from his father, Staff Sergeant Kedro Livingstone, a Marine recruiter, the meaning of dedication, discipline and service.

“I try to instill all those qualities in him to where whenever he’s on the big stage,” said SSG Livingstone, “It’s going to be a reflex to him because he’s already been groomed to be a leader, overcome any challenges that may come his way. Seeing him being such an exceptional athlete and student at the same time, you know, yeah, I’m very proud of him.”

Kelly isn’t just known for his athletic ability, but also his academic excellence. He said his mother, Tonya Livingstone, has always been on his back to make good grades.

“She expects straight A’s,” Kelly said, “And I’ve been maintaining that throughout high school.”

His family has been by his side every step of the way and an important aspect in his life.

“It’s pretty much a blessing– the way they have been staying on my back since I was younger and it’s just following suit now that I’ve gotten older,” explained Kelly.

The number eight found on Kelly’s jersey is in memory of his cousin, who passed away from brain cancer. Kelly says she was his best friend and the reason why he gives 120 percent for everything he does.

“My back up plan is to study into the medical field, become a neuro-surgeon or probably become an oncologist, and study cancer,” Kelly said.

The way it looks, Kelly won’t need to have a back up plan, but for now his focus will be on the upcoming football season as a Tiger.