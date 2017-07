PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal today was a Pomeranian mix from the Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg named Jax. Jax is an older gentleman, but he doesn’t let his age slow him down.

If you’d like to make JAX a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150, or visit HeritageHumaneSociety.org.

Heritage Humane Society

430 Waller Mill Rd.

Williamsburg, VA 23185