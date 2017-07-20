Only survivor in Hampton animal abuse case is ready to be adopted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The non-profit organization Dogs Deserve Better brought a special pup to the iHeart Radio station in Norfolk Thursday morning, to help her get adopted.

Elvi is one of 22 dogs found tragically abused earlier this year. 58-year old Vernon Silver is facing more than 60 counts stemming from the discovery at a Hampton home in March. Elvi is the lone surviving pit bull of this tragedy. The rest of her companions were found dead due to animal cruelty.

It has been a little over four months since she was rescued and those who have been taking care of her say she is doing better than ever! They say she is happy, well-rounded and loves small children. She is scared of thunder, but loves to curl up next to anyone needing some love.

In 2011, Dogs Deserve Better bought Michael Vick’s former property in Smithfield where dog fighting would occur. The property has since been transformed into the Good Newz Rehabilitation Center for abused, neglected and abandoned animals.

To adopt Elvi or any of the other dogs ready to find their forever home, visit: www.DogsDeserveBetter.org