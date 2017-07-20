Officials dedicate Virginia Beach Blvd. signs in honor of MLK

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has unveiled one of five signs honoring Virginia Beach Boulevard in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

City Council voted back in April that the signs would be erected in memory of the civil rights leader.

In addition to the intersection of Virginia Beach Blvd. and Independence Blvd., signs are located where Virginia Beach Blvd. intersects Atlantic Ave., Birdneck Rd., North Great Neck Rd. and Newtown Rd.