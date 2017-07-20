Norfolk police charge man with murder in deadly May shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting two months ago in Norfolk.

Joshua D. Carey, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the death of 48-year-old James D. Wilson.

Around 5 a.m. on May 14, Wilson was found inside a home in the 1500 block of Dungee Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Carey, of the 7700 block of Enfield Avenue, was arrested Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.