Norfolk PD Anti-Violence Awareness Forums

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our studio audience is from “A.V.A., the Anti-Violence Awareness” program. It’s a collaboration of Norfolk city agencies coming together to host forums for youth and parents to talk about bullying, gangs and how to stop them.

Corporal Ali Williams from the Norfolk Police Department told Nicole Livas all about the program. The goal is to bridge the gap between officers and the community and to get the word out about the services police offer.

The forums are free, open to the public and food will be served.

STEM Academy at Campostella

July 29 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1106 Campostella Rd.

Norfolk, VA 23523

Norfolk Scope

August 26 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

201 E. Brambleton Ave.

Norfolk, VA 23510

For more information, call 757-664-6933.