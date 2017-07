NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Nags Head has adopted an ordinance allowing alcohol sales on Sunday mornings.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper that lets local governments pass ordinances permitting restaurants and retailers like grocery stores to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Before the bill was signed into law, beer, wine and liquor sales were prohibited before noon on Sundays statewide.

The Nags Head Board of Commissioners adopted the ordinance at a meeting on Wednesday.