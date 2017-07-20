Missing Texas teen believed to be in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Officials are saying that 16-year-old Haddasha Reed went missing from El Paso, Texas on April 21, 2017. They also say there is reason to believe that she has since traveled to Virginia Beach.

Haddasha is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and her nose and ears are pierced.

Anyone with information about Haddasha is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.