Man sentenced to 10 years behind bars in drug trafficking operation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A California man who took part in a large-scale cocaine trafficking conspiracy was sentenced Thursday.

Forty-nine-year-old Daniel Rodriguez will serve 10 years in prison.

Court documents say Rodriguez Marvin O’Neal Carter, Sr., 49, of Newport News, Michael Stephen Kuna, 42, of Canada, and his brother Hilario Rodriguez, 50, of California, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Carter was also charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and maintaining a drug involved premises.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Daniel and Hilario Rodriguez were charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

According to court documents, agents saw a tractor-trailer show up at a garage leased by Carter. With help from Kuna — who stopped traffic and directed the driver — the trailer was off-loaded next to the garage. Agents saw Daniel and Hilario Rodriguez arrive and park in Carter’s garage parking lot.

The four men then allegedly worked together to unload cocaine from hidden compartments underneath the trailer. A short time later, Kuna was reportedly seen loading two large duffel bags with green straps into a vehicle before leaving the area. Law enforcement agents pulled Kuna over and found the two duffel bags, which smelled like wet cash.

Court paperwork says as Kuna was being detained, agents executed two federal search warrants on the garage and trailer. During the search, investigators found about 54 kilograms of cocaine and 100 bundles of cash in $5,000 to $10,000 stacks were recovered. The search also led to the recovery of a firearm and heroin, in addition to around $42,000 in cash from a safe.