Man caught on surveillance camera stealing dogs from NC breeder

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – A Catawba dog breeder says two dogs were recently stolen out of pens in his back yard in broad daylight.

Breeder Ali Woodard said three of his American Bully dogs were taken by a stranger Monday afternoon. The theft was captured on Woodard’s home surveillance cameras.

A man can be seen driving onto Woodard’s property in an SUV. The video shows him release a puppy from its pen and carry it over to his vehicle. The man leaves and comes back about an hour later. This time he takes two more dogs, aggressively yanking them from their pens.

Woodard said he doesn’t recognize the man, and he’s upset that someone would steal from his family’s home.

“It was just kind of hurtful. I really couldn’t believe it. I had a lot of mixed emotions. I was angry. I just couldn’t believe it,” said Woodard.

He said he has spent thousands of dollars breeding the American Bully dogs and hopes whoever has them will return them to him.

“Everybody has their calling and dogs has always been mine. I just love dogs,” said Woodard.

He issued a stern message to the man who took his dogs.

“You made a mistake. Maybe a family member or somebody should step up and bring my dogs back to where they belong because if you out here stealing, you’re not in a position to give the dogs the care they need,” said Woodard.

Woodard has filed a report regarding the dog theft. He said he is also working with a private investigator to find the person responsible for taking the canines.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Catawba Police at 828-241-4888.