Man arrested after robbing Virginia Beach veterinarian clinic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of the Strawberry Animal Care.

Roscoe Kennedy Charles Jr., 24, has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Charles came into the clinic in the 2100 block of General Booth Boulevard, pulled a gun and then demanded money. After obtaining money, Charles ran off on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were able to locate Charles and made an arrest without incident.

Charles is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.