Legal Liability: Adding Up The Costs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A 10 On Your Side investigation uncovers how much taxpayer money has been spent to settle cases when citizens sue over police actions.

One case in Portsmouth drew our attention to this topic.

Seven years ago, 68-year-old David Warren was killed inside his home on Weaver Circle.

Police said Warren barricaded himself inside and threatened officers.

We now know his sister filed a $55 million lawsuit against the police department, claiming they were negligent in the death of a man with mental illness.

The case is still moving through the courts and your tax dollars could be used to settle it, but a William & Mary law professor says winning a case against any police department is difficult.

“You might feel aggrieved, but feeling aggrieved is not sufficient. You have to show that the officers went outside the bounds of reasonableness, so they used force that a court is going to find to the excessive and that the officers didn’t realize or should have realized, but didn’t realize that they were using an excessive amount of force,” Professor Adam Gershowitz said.

No matter how difficult to win, that isn’t stopping people from filing lawsuits.

Thursday, 10 On Your Side will reveal the number of lawsuits that have already been settled and break down how many of your tax dollars have been spent in each of the seven Hampton Roads cities.

Our investigation airs on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.