Lawsuit claims Colonial Williamsburg tavern removed boy with gluten allergy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit claims that Colonial Williamsburg removed a boy from a restaurant and forced him to sit in the rain.

According to the suit, the 11-year-old was on a school field trip and brought his own food because of a gluten allergy. After pulling out his own meal, workers at Shields Tavern allegedly told him to leave.

The suit filed in federal court in Norfolk claims the experience was “deeply humiliating” for the child.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and changes to how the living history museum handles people with disabilities.

The incident occurred in May. The unidentified boy lives with his parents in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, which is south of Baltimore.