In The Kitchen: Your Pie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jeff Rhoades from Your Pie was in our kitchen today, whipping up a couple of salads and pizzas. After he added the ingredients to the pies, he cooked them up in the Your Pie mobile pizza oven set up just outside our studios.

The mobile oven is available for parties and events! Connect with them online and find out more!

Your Pie – Wards Corner

7550 Granby Street

Norfolk, VA 23505

757-502-7679

Your Pie – Hilltop North

754 Hilltop North Shopping Center

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

757-222-7616

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Your Pie.