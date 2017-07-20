House fire in Chesapeake displaces 4

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire displaced four people from their Deep Creek home Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:06 p.m. Crews got to the scene six minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from all of the home’s openings.

The fire was marked under control at 4:37 p.m.

No one was injured.

Officials say the flames left the home significantly damaged, leaving three adults and a child displaced. The American Red Cross is helping two residents. The other two residents made their own arrangements.

The City of Portsmouth sent two fire engines to help battle the blaze due to the heat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.