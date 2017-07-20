Heat advisory in effect Friday for Hampton Roads, northeast NC

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A heat advisory has been issued for Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Heat indexes are expected to be between 106 to 112 degrees. High temperatures will rise to the high 90s and some locations could hit 100 degrees.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor says Thursday is the start of a five-day run of sizzling conditions. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s through next Monday with little chance for showers to cool things down.

With that in mind, it will be important to take extra precautions to stay cool.

The Red Cross issues annual tips during for cooling off in such scorching conditions — including staying hydrated, staying indoors, avoiding strenuous exercise and not leaving children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are possible on extremely hot days. You can find more information on what to look for with heat-related illnesses on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Authorities say you should call 911 you suspect that yourself or someone your are with is suffering from a heat-related illness.

