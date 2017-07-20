Fire at vacant Gloucester building being investigated as arson

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says a fire at a vacant building Wednesday night is being investigated as an arson case.

Firefighters from the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad responded to a fire at the former Hazel’s Country Store on Dutton Road around 1:30 a.m.

According to Chief Deputy Major Ryan Cookson with the sheriff’s office, the fire is being considered an arson since there was no source of power to the building. The building has not been in use for about 20 years.

No one was injured in the fire.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, along with Virginia State Police.