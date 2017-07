EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Route 58 near the Arby’s in Emporia. This is just before Market Drive.

Images from a WAVY viewer show smoke and flames coming from the cab of one of the vehicles.

Emporia Police confirm one driver was transported to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

