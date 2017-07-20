Cooling shelters open as cities prepare for heatwave

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Dangerous heat will be in the area as a heat advisory has been issued for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina.

Heat indexes are expected to be between 106 to 112 degrees. High temperatures will rise to the high 90s and some locations could hit 100 degrees.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. With the incoming heat, cities have started to open up cooling shelters.

JAMES CITY COUNTY

James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Road, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Williamsburg Regional Library, 515 Scotland Street, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Abram Frink Community Center, 8901 Pocahontas Trail, 4-8 p.m.

NORFOLK

Libraries (Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Fri-Sat 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. & Sun Closed unless noted otherwise)

Barron F Black Branch – 6700 Tanners Creek Drive

Blyden Branch – 879 E. Princess Anne Road

Janaf Branch – 5900 E. VB Blvd

Jordan-Newby Branch – 961 Park Avenue

Lafayette Branch – 1610 Cromwell Drive

Larchmont Branch – 6525 Hampton Blvd

Little Creek Branch – 7853 Tarpon Drive

Mary D Pretlow Branch – 9640 Granby Street Mon-Thurs 10am-9pm Fri-Sat 10am-5pm Sunday 1pm-5pm

Park Place Branch – 620 W 29th Street

Slover – 235 E. Plume Street Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm Friday 9am-5pm Saturday 10am-5pm Sunday Closed

Van Wyck Branch – 1368 Debree Avenue

Community Centers (in the lobbies)

Lamberts Point – 1251 W. 42nd Street Mon-Fri 8:30am-8pm Sat 11am-4pm Sun Closed

Norview – 6380 Sewells Point Road Mon-Fri 6am-8:30pm Sat 11am-4pm Sun Closed



Salvation Army Hope Center – 203 W. 19th Street

Thurs & Friday 9am-4pm (decision to open on Sat-Sun is TBD by their staff)

Portsmouth

At Noon, Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd individuals may go to the following locations for shelter in reducing the danger of heat-related illness:

Portsmouth Main Library

601 Court St.

Noon. – 5 p.m.

Cradock Library (Saturday only)

28 Prospect Parkway

Noon – 3 p.m.

Manor Library (Saturday only)

1401 Elmhusrt Lane

Noon – 5 p.m.

Churchland Library

4934 High Street West

Noon – 5 p.m.

Human Services Building (Friday only)

1701 High Street

Noon – 5 p.m.

City Hall Lobby (Friday only)

801 Crawford Street

Noon – 5 p.m.

Senior Station (Friday only)

3500 Clifford Street

Noon – 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building (Friday only)

1811 King Street

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Water will be provided. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not permitted in any building.

