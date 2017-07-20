Cooling shelters open as cities prepare for heatwave

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Dangerous heat will be in the area as a heat advisory has been issued for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina.
Heat indexes are expected to be between 106 to 112 degrees. High temperatures will rise to the high 90s and some locations could hit 100 degrees.
The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. With the incoming heat, cities have started to open up cooling shelters.
JAMES CITY COUNTY
- James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Road, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Williamsburg Regional Library, 515 Scotland Street, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Abram Frink Community Center, 8901 Pocahontas Trail, 4-8 p.m.
NORFOLK
Libraries (Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Fri-Sat 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. & Sun Closed unless noted otherwise)
- Barron F Black Branch – 6700 Tanners Creek Drive
- Blyden Branch – 879 E. Princess Anne Road
- Janaf Branch – 5900 E. VB Blvd
- Jordan-Newby Branch – 961 Park Avenue
- Lafayette Branch – 1610 Cromwell Drive
- Larchmont Branch – 6525 Hampton Blvd
- Little Creek Branch – 7853 Tarpon Drive
- Mary D Pretlow Branch – 9640 Granby Street
- Mon-Thurs 10am-9pm
- Fri-Sat 10am-5pm
- Sunday 1pm-5pm
- Park Place Branch – 620 W 29th Street
- Slover – 235 E. Plume Street
- Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm
- Friday 9am-5pm
- Saturday 10am-5pm
- Sunday Closed
- Van Wyck Branch – 1368 Debree Avenue
Community Centers (in the lobbies)
- Lamberts Point – 1251 W. 42nd Street
- Mon-Fri 8:30am-8pm
- Sat 11am-4pm
- Sun Closed
- Norview – 6380 Sewells Point Road
- Mon-Fri 6am-8:30pm
- Sat 11am-4pm
- Sun Closed
Salvation Army Hope Center – 203 W. 19th Street
- Thurs & Friday 9am-4pm (decision to open on Sat-Sun is TBD by their staff)
Portsmouth
At Noon, Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd individuals may go to the following locations for shelter in reducing the danger of heat-related illness:
Portsmouth Main Library
601 Court St.
Noon. – 5 p.m.
Cradock Library (Saturday only)
28 Prospect Parkway
Noon – 3 p.m.
Manor Library (Saturday only)
1401 Elmhusrt Lane
Noon – 5 p.m.
Churchland Library
4934 High Street West
Noon – 5 p.m.
Human Services Building (Friday only)
1701 High Street
Noon – 5 p.m.
City Hall Lobby (Friday only)
801 Crawford Street
Noon – 5 p.m.
Senior Station (Friday only)
3500 Clifford Street
Noon – 4 p.m.
Behavioral Healthcare Services Building (Friday only)
1811 King Street
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Water will be provided. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not permitted in any building.
