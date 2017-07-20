Cities prepare for incoming heat wave

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – While a heat advisory has not been issued, dangerous heat will start to build around the area Thursday.

According to the Super Doppler 10 Weather Center, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s today with a heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Friday, temperatures will rise into the upper 90s with a heat index between 102 – 109.

With the incoming heat, cities have started to open up cooler shelters.

NORFOLK

Libraries (Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Fri-Sat 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. & Sun Closed unless noted otherwise)

Barron F Black Branch – 6700 Tanners Creek Drive

Blyden Branch – 879 E. Princess Anne Road

Janaf Branch – 5900 E. VB Blvd

Jordan-Newby Branch – 961 Park Avenue

Lafayette Branch – 1610 Cromwell Drive

Larchmont Branch – 6525 Hampton Blvd

Little Creek Branch – 7853 Tarpon Drive

Mary D Pretlow Branch – 9640 Granby Street Mon-Thurs 10am-9pm Fri-Sat 10am-5pm Sunday 1pm-5pm

Park Place Branch – 620 W 29th Street

Slover – 235 E. Plume Street Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm Friday 9am-5pm Saturday 10am-5pm Sunday Closed

Van Wyck Branch – 1368 Debree Avenue

Community Centers (in the lobbies)

Lamberts Point – 1251 W. 42nd Street Mon-Fri 8:30am-8pm Sat 11am-4pm Sun Closed

Norview – 6380 Sewells Point Road Mon-Fri 6am-8:30pm Sat 11am-4pm Sun Closed



Salvation Army Hope Center – 203 W. 19th Street

Thurs & Friday 9am-4pm (decision to open on Sat-Sun is TBD by their staff)

You must take extra precautions on such hot days; staying cool is key.

The Red Cross issues annual tips during for cooling off in such scorching conditions — including staying hydrated, staying indoors, avoiding strenuous exercise and not leaving children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are possible on extremely hot days. You can find more information on what to look for with heat-related illnesses on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Authorities say you should call 911 you suspect that yourself or someone your are with is suffering from a heat-related illness.

