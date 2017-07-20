Battle brewing over converting historical church into microbrewery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A battle is brewing over whether investors should convert a historical Ghent church into a microbrewery.

“I just question the future of this street once there’s a brewery upon it,” said Mary Brenner.

Brenner and nearly every one of her neighbors on Yarmouth Street have placed “NO Brewery” signs in their front yards.

“As you can see from the street signs, no one wants a brewery.”

But that’s what partners Craig Reilly and Chris Todd with SABA Properties hope to bring to the Unitarian Church of Norfolk.

The building has stood on the residential block for a century, and now the congregation is moving out. Todd and Reilly want to lease is to Champion Brewing Company, based out of Charlottesville.

“We want to be good neighbors,” Todd told 10 On Your Side. “We think we’ve done everything we can possibly do to mitigate every one of their concerns.”

Of those concerns, parking has perhaps been the most prominent. The proposed microbrewery would hold more than 250 people, while the church has just a dozen parking spots.

Todd says they plan to create others, and that nearby businesses have already agreed to provide parking space after-hours.

“We didn’t go into this blindly.”

Thursday, the Ghent Neighborhood League held a meeting to discuss the proposal. A few spoke out in support, but most residents raised additional concerns over noise, traffic and riffraff.

“It would attract the wrong element to a residential street where there are children,” Brenner said.

But according to the prospective buyers, the brewery would be an upscale “small-batch facility.” The doors will close by 10 p.m. and only one acoustic performer would be hosted at a time.

Brenner said she’d prefer to see the building turned into condominiums. But according to Todd, that wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s a beautiful space no matter what you do with it. But what can you do with it? Can you make it residential? You can’t, because it’s too expensive, you’d have to raise it ’cause of flooding.”

In order for the church to be converted into the brewery, city leaders would need to re-zone the property. According to city officials, it would technically need to be re-zoned to become anything else new anyway.

Todd says his plan would maintain the historical integrity of the building.

During Thursday night’s meeting, church member David Howell gave his blessing before the packed room. He explained that the congregation has outgrown the building. They intend to move by early 2018, and have been trying to sell the structure for three years.

“Nobody else knew what to do with it,” Todd said. “We had an idea.”

During the meeting, some residents criticized Hunter Smith, with Champion Brewing, for not attending.

10 On Your Side reached Smith by phone, who said he couldn’t attend due to traveling but echoed that it’s always his intention to be a good neighbor, and claimed his facilities in Charlottesville and Richmond work in harmony with the surrounding neighborhoods as well as local arts and non-profit groups.

On Friday, the Ghent Neighborhood League is expected to vote on the proposal, but ultimately its up to city leaders to decide to rezone the property in order to allow the brewery to move in.

The renovations would be completed within roughly 18 months.

If the plan moves forward, Todd said he hopes to win the nearby residents over.

“I saw one of them, gave him a hug and said, ‘hey, I’ll buy you a beer after this is all over.'”