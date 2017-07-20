Authorities: Accomack man arrested on drug charges in Md.

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. (WAVY) — A Temperanceville man is facing charges after allegedly dropping a bag of drugs in a parking lot last Saturday.

At 9:30 a.m., a deputy responded to a restaurant on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury, Maryland, after authorities received a report that a customer dropped a bag of drugs in the parking lot during an event.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says a man, later identified as 41-year-old Hubert Herring, dropped the bag as he got out of his truck to buy something at the event. Herring drove away without picking up the bag, the sheriff’s office says.

According to authorities, Herring went back to the parking lot before the deputy got there, but left a short time later.

The pills in the bag were identified as Oxycodone, according to the sheriff’s office. There was also a white substance, identified as cocaine.

The deputy found out that Herring went back to the parking lot a second time and responded to the scene as well.

The sheriff’s office says Herring admitted to inadvertently dropping the bag. After he was arrested, the deputy found drug paraphernalia on Herring, along with marijuana and a smoking device.

Herring is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.