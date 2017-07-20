A weird Florida mystery: Frozen pork falling from the sky

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.

But that’s what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound (6.8-kilogram) bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.

Adair said Thursday that the package hit his roof with a “big bang.” He thought it was thunder, but his wife Jennie later went outside and found two bundles next to the house. His son Austin found three on the roof.

“It had to fall from the sky,” Adair said. “It was too heavy to throw on the roof.” The home is near three airports, so Adair thinks it fell from a plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration had no immediate comment Thursday

Labeling on the package shows it originally belonged to Jim Williams, who lives 170 miles (270 kilometers) away in Myakka City, a rural town of 6,300 residents. Williams, who owns a company that prepares fields for planting, said Thursday he bought some pigs from some children at a county fair in January. He kept much of the meat and gave some away but he has no idea how any of it ended up on the Adairs’ roof. He is not a pilot and doesn’t own a plane.

“I would have thought 15 pounds of frozen meat falling from an airplane would have put a hole in the roof,” Williams said.

His friend, Jimmy Fussell, who owns the butcher shop that processed the pigs for Williams, said the mystery, which was featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” certainly “beats hearing about all the politics going on.” And it has given everyone in Myakka City a laugh.

As for the meat, the Adairs threw it away — though Williams has offered to throw the family a barbecue.