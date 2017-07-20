3 people injured in Hertford shooting

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three people were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Hertford.

Officers were called to the area of Wynne Fork Court around 9:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police responded and found two people with gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to authorities.

Two of the victims have since been released from the hospital. The third was admitted to a hospital in Norfolk.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations were called to assist in the investigation “due to the serious nature of the incident,” police say. Members of the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabeth City Police Department are also investigating.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call Hertford police at 252-426-5587.