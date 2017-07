SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are looking for whoever shot a woman late Tuesday night.

Investigators say it happened on Blythewood Lane just before midnight. That’s just off White Marsh Road, south of the downtown area. Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital. They say she has non-life threatening injuries and should be okay.

Detectives have not released any information about a suspect or suspects. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line.