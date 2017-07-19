Unexploded ordnance found on Hatteras Island — again

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A World War II training ordnance was found on Hatteras Island on Tuesday.

The National Park Service found the ordnance in a remote area on the southern end of the island before contacting the Navy.

On Wednesday, the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit arrived and used controlled detonation to render it safe.

The is the second WWII ordnance found in the Outer Banks in six days.

“The disposal of two unexploded ordnances in the last six days serves as a reminder of the part the Outer Banks played during World War II,” said Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac. “I greatly appreciate the support the U.S. Navy has provided.”