Police chase and crash overnight in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police chased a suspect vehicle during a short pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Troopers tell 10 on your side it started around 2:45 am on Interstate 264 near the Rosemont Road exit. Investigators did not say why they tried to pull over a BMW convertible. They say the driver did not stop. He exited the interstate and drove on Bonney Road before crashing near the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue.

Virginia Beach police assisted in the investigation. They say at least two people are in custody, and that they may be looking for a third. A tow truck took the vehicle away from the scene.

Rico Bush is live where the chase ended and will have updates all morning on WAVY News 10 Today.